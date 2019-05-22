Tornado warning? Who cares? The Blues are playing for a title!

When your city’s hockey team has its first chance in nearly a half-century to reach the Stanley Cup Final, something as trivial as a tornado warning can wait.

After all, tornadoes come around all the time in these parts. Not so with hockey championships.

That was the message from St. Louis Blues fans on Tuesday night before their favorite team was to play the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the NHL’s Western Conference championship series.

Though a tornado warning was in effect until 10 p.m. local time, a huge crowd gathered inside the Enterprise Center, where the game was played, and more fans congregated at Ballpark Village, the entertainment district several blocks away from the arena.

"You know St. Louis is a sports town when we are more worried about watching this Blues game than the tornado warning. LGB!!" fan Tyler Wright wrote on Twitter.

Many others watching at home were worried that TV weather alerts and public-safety sirens would interrupt their enjoyment of the game.

"Yes, I know there is a tornado warning," Twitter user Becky Schwartz wrote. "Now please take the message off of my tv so I can keep watching the @StLouisBlues game."

"Lol. Tornado sirens going off downtown St. Louis, and not a Blues fan flinches," Andrew Thompson observed.

"Definitely risking dying from a tornado to sit and watch this blues game," Hannah Lorsbach wrote.

Up 3-2 in the series, the Blues had a chance to eliminate the Sharks -- which they ultimately did, defeating San Jose 5-1.

Next up: St. Louis will play for the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins -- the very same team they played in the Final the last time, way back in 1970, before many Blues fans were born.

One thing was clear Tuesday: St. Louis fans are with the Blues all the way -- come hell, high water or tornadoes.