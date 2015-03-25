Top-seeded Jelena Jankovic will face Andrea Petkovic in Nuremberg semifinals

Top-seeded Jelena Jankovic cruised past sixth-seeded Lourdes Dominguez Lino 6-4, 6-0 Thursday to set up a semifinal against Andrea Petkovic in the inaugural WTA Nurnberger Versicherungscup.

Petkovic rallied from set down to beat eighth-seeded Annika Beck 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Petkovic returned after a series of injuries and received a wild card into the tournament.

In the other semifinal Friday, fifth-seeded Lucie Safarova will play No. 7 Simona Halep.

Safarova edged Polona Hercog 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4, and Halep defeated Galina Voskoboeva 6-4, 6-1.