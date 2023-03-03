Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Top NFL prospect tells Steelers to 'come get me' so he can reunite with college teammate Kenny Pickett

Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award when Pickett was his QB at Pitt

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Before Jordan Addison transferred to USC, he and Kenny Pickett pulled off some magic.

The wide receiver spent his first two college seasons at the University of Pittsburgh with Pickett under center, and Addison made a name for himself.

In 2021, Addison caught 100 passes, 17 of them touchdowns, for 1,593 yards, and his efforts earned him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's most outstanding receiver.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) congratulates receiver Jordan Addison (3) for scoring a touchdown in a game against the Syracuse Orange Nov. 27, 2021, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. 

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) congratulates receiver Jordan Addison (3) for scoring a touchdown in a game against the Syracuse Orange Nov. 27, 2021, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.  (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pickett was the 20th selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Addison transferred west where he caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. 

Now, Addison wants to bring the magic back to western Pennsylvania.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison said, via ESPN. "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me.

"That'll help the transition a lot. Just having your former quarterback. You already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So, with him, once you're running your routes, he's trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time."

USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison runs after a catch during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nov. 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison runs after a catch during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nov. 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Steelers drafted George Pickens last year to pair him up with Pickett, and receiver Diontae Johnson's two-year extension will begin with the 2023 season. The Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for the 32nd pick this year, and they already own the 17th selection.

Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates with Kenny Pickett (8) after a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. 

Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates with Kenny Pickett (8) after a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh.  (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

In his rookie season, Pickett played in 13 games and threw seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 63% of his passes for 2,404 yards while rushing for 237 more and scoring three times on the ground.

Addison is expected to be a first-rounder and will likely go in the top 20.