Top NFL prospect tells Steelers to 'come get me' so he can reunite with college teammate Kenny Pickett

Before Jordan Addison transferred to USC, he and Kenny Pickett pulled off some magic.

The wide receiver spent his first two college seasons at the University of Pittsburgh with Pickett under center, and Addison made a name for himself.

In 2021, Addison caught 100 passes, 17 of them touchdowns, for 1,593 yards, and his efforts earned him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's most outstanding receiver.

Pickett was the 20th selection in the 2022 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Addison transferred west where he caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Now, Addison wants to bring the magic back to western Pennsylvania.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison said, via ESPN. "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me.

"That'll help the transition a lot. Just having your former quarterback. You already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So, with him, once you're running your routes, he's trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time."

The Steelers drafted George Pickens last year to pair him up with Pickett, and receiver Diontae Johnson's two-year extension will begin with the 2023 season. The Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for the 32nd pick this year, and they already own the 17th selection.

In his rookie season, Pickett played in 13 games and threw seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 63% of his passes for 2,404 yards while rushing for 237 more and scoring three times on the ground.

Addison is expected to be a first-rounder and will likely go in the top 20.