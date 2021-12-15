Top college recruit commits to Jackson State, Deion Sanders: 'I got a chance to make a change in history'

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is making his impact on college football.

On Wednesday, Travis Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the nation, announced that he will play for Sanders at Jackson State, despite verbally committing to Florida State months ago.

Hunter, who played cornerback at Collins Hill High School in Georgia, made the decision during a ceremony at school. Hunter was considered to be the top prospect in the country by 247 Sports. At the ceremony, Hunter had three baseball caps on the table in front of him from Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. After knocking each hat off the table, Hunter unzipped his sweatshirt to showcase a T-shirt with the word "Believe."

Hunter then caught a Jackson State hat that was tossed to him from the crowd.

"I got a one-in-lifetime chance to play for one of the greats," Hunter told WXIA-TV in Atlanta after making his announcement. "I got a chance to make a change in history."

Jackson State won its first Southwestern Athletic Conference title since 2007.

Hunter was expected to sign with Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater. He gave a non-binding verbal commitment back in March and was considered to be a key player during this year’s recruiting class. The Seminoles haven’t won a national championship since 2013, and they have four straight losing seasons under two different head coaches.

‘We’re going to shock the country," Sanders said on Tuesday during Barstool Sports' "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast. Sanders has his own podcast on Barstool, "21st and Prime," and is a regular contributor to the company's most popular show, "Pardon My Take."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.