Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books.

Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was stellar in a 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns. Trailing 22-10 at the midway point of the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs outscored the opposition 23-7 in the second half. He finished with 337 passing yards and three scores.

And Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 435 yards and two scores in the team’s 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

All three quarterbacks were fantastic in Week 1, but they didn’t crack the top five performances at the position for the week. Here are the signal-callers who were exceptional and led their teams to a 1-0 start.

It's officially the Jalen Hurts era in Philadelphia.

Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Eagles cruised to a 32-6 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Hurts, who had a 126.4 passer rating, added 62 yards on the ground.

Next up, Hurts will lead the Eagles in a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

As Drew Brees' successor in New Orleans, Jameis Winston didn't disappoint.

Winston only threw 20 times, but he completed 14 passes, while throwing for 148 yards, and tossed five touchdowns for the Saints in a dominating 38-3 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Winston teaming up with head coach Sean Payton may have been the best thing to rejuvenate his career. We'll see if it continues in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Russell Wilson was cooking in the 2021 season opener.

In a road matchup against a tough Indianapolis Colts defense, Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson connected on touchdown passes of 23 and 69 yards to wideout Tyler Lockett and tossed a 15-yard score to superstar D.K. Metcalf.

Wilson and the Seahawks will face the Titans in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay had a perfect start to their marriage in Los Angeles.

Stafford, who was acquired by the Rams in a trade with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason, was electric in his debut with his new team. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Stafford will lead the Rams into Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 2.

For his performance against the Tennessee Titans, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray earned the top spot in this week's quarterback rankings.

Murray dazzled in his team's dominating 38-13 victory over the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards and four touchdown passes. Murray added five carries for 20 yards with another score on the ground to make it a five-touchdown day for the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Murray will look to keep the momentum going against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.