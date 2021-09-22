Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 2: Ravens' Lamar Jackson does it all in win vs. Chiefs

Another week of NFL football meant another week of top quarterback performances.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Darnold, written off as a bust as a member of the New York Jets, has the Panthers at 2-0 to start the season.

Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray once again excelled, but this time he threw for 400 yards to go along with four total touchdowns in a 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Murray is arguably the early front runner for NFL MVP through two weeks.

And on Thursday night, Washington's Taylor Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two scores in a 30-29 win over the New York Giants.

Three great performances, but none were good enough to crack the top five. Here are the quarterbacks who were exceptional and led their teams to victories in Week 2.

Through two weeks, Derek Carr has been excellent for the Raiders (2-0).

In the team's 26-17 victory over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, Carr completed 28 of 37 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Carr connected with second-year wideout Henry Ruggs III for a 61-yard TD to solidify the win for Las Vegas.

Carr will lead the Raiders against the Dolphins in Week 3.

4. TEDDY BRIDGEWATER, DENVER BRONCOS

Second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury in Week 1, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater rose to the occasion in Denver's second game of the season.

The Broncos quarterback completed 26 of 34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in Denver's 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Bridgewater found wideout Tim Patrick for a 12-yard score and later connected with tight end Noah Fant for a 14-yard touchdown.

Bridgwater will look to keep it going for the Broncos (2-0) against the Jets next.

A poor performance against the Saints to kick off the season was followed up by a near-perfect game for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (1-1).

The future Hall of Famer completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Lions.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, had quite the offseason. If this is indeed his final year with the Packers, Rodgers will undoubtedly make it a memorable one. And it started with this vintage performance against a divisional rival.

The Packers will square off against the 49ers in a Sunday night showdown.

Tom Brady's dominance at 44 continued in Week 2 for the Bucs (2-0).

The future Hall of Famer completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and an incredible five touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 48-25 beatdown of the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Brady will certainly have his work cut out for him in a Week 3 matchup against Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams.

Entering last Sunday night's game, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had an 0-3 head-to-head record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And Sunday's game had been going Kansas City’s way.

After Jackson threw two interceptions, and the Chiefs quickly stormed out to a lead, it seemed the game was going to become out of Baltimore’s reach early. But Jackson led the Ravens to a 36-35 victory over their conference rivals.

Jackson completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also added 16 carries for 107 rushing yards with two more rushing scores.

Next up for Jackson and the Ravens (1-1): A winnable game against the Lions.