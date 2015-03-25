Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Tony Stewart paces Daytona 500 practice on Friday as 12 drivers sit out both sessions

By | Associated Press
    Trevor Bayne gets ready for a run during a practice for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race Friday, Feb. 22, 2013, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

    Bobby Labonte waits in his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 22, 2013, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Harvick was one of 12 drivers who sat out both Daytona 500 practice sessions on Friday.

Harvick goes into Sunday's season-opening race with two wins in two races at Speedweeks. His No. 29 Chevrolet sat covered in its garage stall most of the day.

Joining Harvick on the sidelines were Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Paul Menard. Dillon is scheduled to make his Daytona 500 debut. Other notables who sat out Friday were Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Juan Pablo Montoya and Mark Martin.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart posted the fastest lap of the day in the second practice when he ran around Daytona International Speedway at 197.131 mph. He was followed on the speed chart by four-time champion Jeff Gordon and Danica Patrick.