Tony Stewart paces Daytona 500 practice on Friday as 12 drivers sit out both sessions

Kevin Harvick was one of 12 drivers who sat out both Daytona 500 practice sessions on Friday.

Harvick goes into Sunday's season-opening race with two wins in two races at Speedweeks. His No. 29 Chevrolet sat covered in its garage stall most of the day.

Joining Harvick on the sidelines were Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Paul Menard. Dillon is scheduled to make his Daytona 500 debut. Other notables who sat out Friday were Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Juan Pablo Montoya and Mark Martin.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart posted the fastest lap of the day in the second practice when he ran around Daytona International Speedway at 197.131 mph. He was followed on the speed chart by four-time champion Jeff Gordon and Danica Patrick.