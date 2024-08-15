Tony Romo weighs in on Jets' Super Bowl hopes, believes New York 'can actually dethrone the Chiefs'

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo kicks off his eighth season in the CBS broadcast booth next month.

Romo and longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz called the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in February.

While the Chiefs' pursuit of a third consecutive title will be one of the most watched storylines during the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets have been floated as a team that Kansas City should worry about in the AFC.

Romo weighed in on the Jets' Super Bowl hopes and whether Patrick Mahomes can lead the Chiefs to what would be a fourth championship in the past six years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No NFL team has ever hoisted the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy three straight years, but Romo believes if the Chiefs can overcome some internal forces, they could be the first franchise to accomplish the feat.

"The mental fortitude it takes to win it once, then to come back ... there's plays that could change every game. They had a really rough go of it last year during the regular season. This one's going to be harder," Romo told CBS News.

AARON RODGERS PROVIDES STANCE ON TEAMMATE HAASON REDDICK'S TRADE REQUEST: 'WE DON'T JUDGE HIM'

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers only managed to participate in four plays in a Jets uniform last season, but he appears to be healthy heading into the 2024 campaign. Although Rodgers turns 41 during the season, Romo is confident the QB can still play well enough to challenge the Chiefs this season.

"If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, I think this team can actually dethrone the Chiefs. The biggest thing is, it's going to take Aaron a little bit of time to get settled back in," Romo cautioned.

"With an injury that long, you just don't come right back. But it's Aaron Rodgers. They have a good coach, good staff and their team has a ton of talent. They've just been missing this position, and this is going to be a fun season if you're a Jets fan."

Romo's other broadcasting partner, CBS Sports lead NFL sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, also offered her thoughts on which AFC teams could be contenders in 2024.

"I think the obvious ones. You have Baltimore, you have Miami," she said.

Lamar Jackson was named the 2023 NFL MVP, and the Ravens went to the AFC championship game last season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to massive contract extensions this offseason. The franchise also came to terms on a restructured contract with Tyreek Hill that is worth $90 million over the next three years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off a brilliant rookie season, and Wolfson believes the Houston Texans will be even more impressive in 2024.

"C.J. Stroud and Houston right now, in his second season, they are stacked, especially on the offensive side of the ball after getting Stefon Diggs from the Bills. I really think they have a chance to do something this season."

The Jets will make the cross-country trip to California next month for their season opener against the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.