©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tony Romo sidelined from Cardinals-Rams broadcast by COVID-19 protocols

Boomer Esiason will take Romo’s place alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the Week 17 game

By Joseph Staszewski | New York Post
Tony Romo will not call Sunday’s game against between the Cardinals and Rams for CBS because of COVID-19 protocols, the network announced Saturday.

Boomer Esiason will take Romo’s place alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the Week 17 game scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff (16) after Woods caught a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Associated Press)

CBS did not state if Romo, 40, tested positive for coronavirus or has been in close contact with someone who has. Networks have allowed broadcasters to call games from home during the pandemic, but the window for CBS to set up the needed equipment for Romo, if he is healthy enough to work, might be tight.

The former Cowboys quarterback signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS in February worth around $17 million per year, making him the highest-paid NFL analyst.