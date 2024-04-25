Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan, Jaguars exec and AEW boss, takes piledriver on 'Dynamite' ahead of NFL Draft

Jack Perry and The Elite went after Khan on 'Dynamite'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Before Tony Khan joined the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft war room on Thursday night, he was involved in an angle on All Elite Wrestling’s "Dynamite."

Khan, who is the chief football strategy officer for the Jaguars and the son of billionaire team owner Shad Khan, appeared in the ring to welcome Jack Perry back to the promotion officially. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tony Khan on the sidelines

Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony and Shad Khan before a game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 2, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perry, the son of the late actor Luke Perry, had been out of AEW following a backstage incident with former colleague CM Punk. Perry returned to the company on Sunday at AEW Dynasty to help Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in the AEW Tag-Team Championship.

Aside from major announcements and interviews, Tony Khan hadn’t gotten involved in any in-ring angles since he helped found AEW in 2019. Perry asked Khan to shake his hand and reinstate him so they could go on and "change the world together." The two hugged it out, and Perry raised Khan’s hand to the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Jack Perry in NJPW

Jack Perry enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Ota-City General Gymnasium on March 6, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

2024 NFL DRAFT GUIDE: QUARTERBACKS HEADLINE DRAFT CLASS; WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ORDER

Then, Perry struck Khan in the stomach and the wrestling executive went down. The Jacksons and Kazuchika Okada, stablemates in the faction known as The Elite, came down to the ring to address Perry’s actions. The Jacksons then turned on Khan and gave him a piledriver.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The Elite, along with Perry, heard a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Khan will now have to try to focus on the NFL Draft after the viral moment in AEW. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tony Khan at SXSW

Tony Khan at SXSW Sports Track, Presented by Sportico, held at the Four Seasons on March 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Seth Reissig/Sportico via Getty Images)

Jacksonville has the No. 17 overall pick going into Thursday’s event. They also have picks in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seven rounds and two picks in the fourth round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.