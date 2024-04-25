Tony Khan, Jaguars exec and AEW boss, takes piledriver on 'Dynamite' ahead of NFL Draft

Before Tony Khan joined the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft war room on Thursday night, he was involved in an angle on All Elite Wrestling’s "Dynamite."

Khan, who is the chief football strategy officer for the Jaguars and the son of billionaire team owner Shad Khan, appeared in the ring to welcome Jack Perry back to the promotion officially.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Perry, the son of the late actor Luke Perry, had been out of AEW following a backstage incident with former colleague CM Punk. Perry returned to the company on Sunday at AEW Dynasty to help Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in the AEW Tag-Team Championship.

Aside from major announcements and interviews, Tony Khan hadn’t gotten involved in any in-ring angles since he helped found AEW in 2019. Perry asked Khan to shake his hand and reinstate him so they could go on and "change the world together." The two hugged it out, and Perry raised Khan’s hand to the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

2024 NFL DRAFT GUIDE: QUARTERBACKS HEADLINE DRAFT CLASS; WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ORDER

Then, Perry struck Khan in the stomach and the wrestling executive went down. The Jacksons and Kazuchika Okada, stablemates in the faction known as The Elite, came down to the ring to address Perry’s actions. The Jacksons then turned on Khan and gave him a piledriver.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The Elite, along with Perry, heard a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Khan will now have to try to focus on the NFL Draft after the viral moment in AEW.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville has the No. 17 overall pick going into Thursday’s event. They also have picks in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seven rounds and two picks in the fourth round.