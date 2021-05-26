Tom Brady trash talks Aaron Rodgers as two NFL stars named opponents in The Match

Tom Brady had some trash talk for Aaron Rodgers after it was revealed the two star quarterbacks will be a part of Capital One’s The Match.

Brady will be paired with recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson while Rodgers will team with the 2020 U.S. Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar came with the trash talk almost immediately.

"Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it," he wrote.

Mickelson added he and Brady had "unfinished business."

TOM BRADY REVEALS EXTENT OF 'PRETTY SERIOUS' OFFSEASON KNEE SURGERY

Brady appeared to be referencing the NFC Championship between the Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers. In one of the final plays of the game, Rodgers tried to force a ball into tight coverage to wide receiver Davante Adams on third and goal from the Buccaneers’ 8-yard line. But to no avail.

The Packers elected to make it a five-point game instead of going for a touchdown and a two-point conversion on fourth and goal. Green Bay wouldn’t be able to stop the Buccaneers’ offense on its next possession and ended up losing the game.

The loss appeared to throw things between Rodgers and the Packers back into flux. Rodgers would say after the game that he was "uncertain" about the future. Three months later, rumors about Rodgers and the Packers breaking up have run rampant.

The Match is set for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. It’s unclear whether Rodgers will be a member of the Packers at that time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and Mickelson partnered in May 2020 for another edition of The Match. However, they were bested by the duo of Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.