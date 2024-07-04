Tom Brady suffers defeat in football game ahead of Michael Rubin's annual star-studded Fourth of July party

For more than two decades, when Tom Brady walked off an NFL field, he would usually be celebrating a victory.

However, the retired football icon seemingly failed to bring his A-game to the beach on the Fourth of July.

Brady was participating in what was considered a friendly football game in the Hamptons on Thursday. He was in town for Fanatics CEO and former Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin's annual star-studded white party.

Brady's team went up against a team led by Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"Brady’s team lost 5-4 to CJ’s team," a source told Page Six.

Rubin shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, which recapped some of the key moments from the game.

Rapper and music producer Travis Scott, hip-hop star Quavo, Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr., Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons were seen competing on the beach.

"Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right (laughing emoji) let’s go," Rubin captioned the post.

"We’ve got all kinds of skill level over here," Brady quipped in the clip.

While it was a friendly contest, there was likely some level of competitiveness among some of the top current and former NFL athletes. Hamlin appeared to secure Team Stroud's win when he intercepted one of Brady's passes.

Rubin invites hundreds of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to his estate in the Hamptons every year for the highly anticipated white party.

Brady also attended the party in 2023. Longtime New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also participated in last year's festivities.

