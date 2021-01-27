Tom Brady Sr. says Bill Belichick in the 'hot seat' while praising relationship with Kraft family

Tom Brady Sr. is watching his son do what he does best -- take a team to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV will mark Brady’s tenth Super Bowl appearance but it will be his first without the New England Patriots, something Brady Sr. believes gives unwanted attention to head coach Bill Belichick.

"I'm guessing he's on a little bit of a hot seat right now," he told the Boston Herald on Monday, before admitting that there was a sense of normalcy to their infamous divorce.

"Every year teams cut people, and people cut with teams. Guys move. Quarterbacks move, whether it's Joe Montana or Brett Favre or Peyton Manning or whomever. It didn't take too much of a crystal ball to know that at some point in time, there would be a finality to Tommy's relationship with the Patriots."

Brady and Belichick both had something to prove at the start of the 2020 season -- that they could both be successful, independent of one another, after 20 years of building a football dynasty.

Brady made his point when he took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2003, while Belichick struggled without a solid quarterback of his own.

Despite this, Brady Sr. said there are no hard feelings.

"They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had. Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time. That doesn't minimize what Bill did. As we saw [on Sunday], the coaches can screw up the game."

Brady Sr. also spoke to his son’s relationship with the Kraft family. Owner Robert Kraft reportedly contacted Brady to congratulate him after winning the NFC Championship.

"Robert's been a spectacular owner for 25 years. He is sincere in his feelings for Tommy when he expresses his feelings, and it's vice versa," he told the outlet. "Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him. I know Robert is rooting for Tommy right now. As I know Jonathan, Danny and the whole family. There's no question about that."

Brady and the Bucs will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in a matchup that will surely come down to the battle of two great quarterbacks.

Brady has won a record six Super Bowl titles, four Super MVPs and three league MVP awards since becoming starter in New England in 2001 while Mahomes is just getting started with one league MVP, one Super Bowl MVP and is back in the title game for the second time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.