Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady shares tough spot he was put in with son at Super Bowl party

Tom Brady spoke about Super Bowl party in latest episode of his podcast

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady, as one of the best football players of all time, wears multiple hats.

He’s a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a renowned businessman as the co-founder of the TB12 Method and the face of many companies as their spokesman. He’s also a father juggling the trials and tribulations of being a parent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the latest episode of his "Let’s Go!" podcast with the legendary sportscaster Jim Gray, Brady said he talked to his then-11-year-old son Jack about going to Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl party in 2019.

"It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed," Brady said. "But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son … he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and his son Jack celebrate on Cambridge Street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on Feb. 5, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and his son Jack celebrate on Cambridge Street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on Feb. 5, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.’"

Brady, who’s the co-parent of Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, said the actress may not have been pleased with where her son was.

"It’s 2 in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I’m like, ‘Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time,’" he said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots Oct., 3, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells to the crowd as he takes the field to face the New England Patriots Oct., 3, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts,  (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports  )

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006, and she gave birth to Jack in 2007. Brady also has two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, with his current wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com