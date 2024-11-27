Tom Brady says son tried to attend Super Bowl afterparty that featured Snoop Dogg, 'girls dancing'

After Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl, further cementing himself as the GOAT, the party was on.

Brady's New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII, but he was not going to bed.

However, his eldest son, Jack, wanted to tag along.

Brady was featured on two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau's "Breaking 50" series on YouTube, where he told a story about how Jack, 10 years old at the time, tried to swing his way into the Super Bowl victory afterparty that certainly was not suitable for his age.

"We had one with my son Jack — in 2018, we beat the Rams in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, and Snoop Dogg was performing at the afterparty. He's like ‘Dad, I want to go to the party,’" Brady told DeChambeau.

"It's like 1 a.m. There's girls dancing on — I'm like, ‘Jack.’ He's like ‘Dad.’ Shaking his head away. It was like I'm the worst parent in the world."

The Super Bowl was low-scoring, being knotted at three heading into the fourth quarter. But, Brady found old reliable Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard gain, and Sony Michel cleaned up the mess with a two-yard score. It was the first, and only, touchdown of the game, and the Pats never looked back, winning the game, 13-3.

Brady went 21-for-35 for 262 yards in the victory. It was his third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, having split the previous two.

