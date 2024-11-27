Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Tom Brady says son tried to attend Super Bowl afterparty that featured Snoop Dogg, 'girls dancing'

His eldest son, Jack, was 10 years old at the time

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
After Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl, further cementing himself as the GOAT, the party was on.

Brady's New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII, but he was not going to bed.

However, his eldest son, Jack, wanted to tag along.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Brady was featured on two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau's "Breaking 50" series on YouTube, where he told a story about how Jack, 10 years old at the time, tried to swing his way into the Super Bowl victory afterparty that certainly was not suitable for his age.

"We had one with my son Jack — in 2018, we beat the Rams in the Super Bowl in Atlanta, and Snoop Dogg was performing at the afterparty. He's like ‘Dad, I want to go to the party,’" Brady told DeChambeau. 

Brady kissing son

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with John Edward Thomas Moynahan after his teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"It's like 1 a.m. There's girls dancing on — I'm like, ‘Jack.’ He's like ‘Dad.’ Shaking his head away. It was like I'm the worst parent in the world."

The Super Bowl was low-scoring, being knotted at three heading into the fourth quarter. But, Brady found old reliable Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard gain, and Sony Michel cleaned up the mess with a two-yard score. It was the first, and only, touchdown of the game, and the Pats never looked back, winning the game, 13-3.

Tom Brady fist pump

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates his teams fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brady went 21-for-35 for 262 yards in the victory. It was his third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, having split the previous two.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.