Stephen A Smith claims Trump ran for president to 'get back' at NFL owners after failed Bills bid

Apparently, President-elect Donald Trump's presidential runs are all revenge.

The 78-year-old won the election earlier this month, marking the second time he got the nod to run the country in three election cycles.

However, Stephen A. Smith said this is all because he did not become the owner of an NFL team roughly a decade ago.

Smith said Trump actually told him he would run for president if his bid for the Buffalo Bills at the time did not come to fruition.

"He called me in 2014. This is a true story… He says, ‘Stephen A., I’m trying to buy the Buffalo Bills.’ Price tag was $1.4 billion. He had about $1.1 billion. I was being told he wasn’t gonna get the team," Smith told Bill Maher on the latter's podcast earlier this week.

"He said, ‘Stephen A., if these motherf---ers get in my way’ - talking about the NFL owners - 'these motherf---ers get in my way, I’m gonna get them all back. I’m gonna run for president.’ That’s what he said!"

The Pegula family wound up buying the team for the price tag, Smith said.

Trump reflected on his Bills bid in an episode of "Bussin' With The Boys" earlier this year.

"I don’t think it was a very serious run, but I gave them a guarantee of $1 billion, so that’s always serious, right?" he said at the time.

Trump was the majority owner of the New Jersey Generals of the original USFL in the 1980s, which occurred after he attempted to buy the Baltimore Colts. He had also expressed interest in buying the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

