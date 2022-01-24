Tom Brady retirement makes sense, former NFL star says

Tom Brady’s second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end after suffering a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night — and with that, the veteran quarterback’s future has become a subject of much speculation.

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who played with the Bucs from 2000-2003 and won a Super Bowl with them, said Monday that the possibility of retirement is something that makes sense for Brady.

"You’ve won seven (Super Bowls) and you’ve played in 10. You’ve accomplished every hardware you could think of and imaginable in terms of professional sports," he said on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show." "There’s also something to be said for family, and time with your family. He has kids. They’re getting older. I’m sure his son wants to play football or wants to play quarterback or something along those lines, and duplicate that success or try to duplicate the success that his dad had. Living that dream, you want to be there for that."

Brady echoed this sentiment earlier in the season, saying he could play into his 50s but his family life would play a role in his decision.

"I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously … my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family."

Johnson also pointed at the current climate of the NFC and the challenges facing Brady if he decides to return to Tampa Bay.

"It’s also understanding that San Francisco isn’t getting any worse, they’re going to get better. Arizona is going to figure it out, the Rams, we just saw, they took care of being knocked out. For all the jokes and everything and the comedy the Cowboys give us, we don’t know about that. Philly is going to get better. We don’t know what’s going on with New Orleans with Sean Payton. The Giants will figure it out at some point and time," he explained.

"Then you could shift to the AFC and start to think about those teams that you may have to see if you make it back to a Super Bowl. The chances of winning another Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Tom Brady is probably not going to happen based on bringing guys back, salary cap – all that sort of stuff. It's harder to do so, why put yourself through it," Johnson argued.

Johnson did say that Brady’s ability to compete physically isn’t a part of the conversation.

"It's not that people don’t think he could be great at a high level. He could still play at this level for the next three to four years, in my opinion, just based on watching him this year alone," Johnson said.

Sources told ESPN Sunday that Brady remains "noncommittal" about his future with the team next season. After the game, he told reporters that he hasn’t "put a lot of thought into it" and he’ll "just take it day by day."