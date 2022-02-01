Tom Brady 'will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL,' Roger Goodell says

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Tom Brady’s decision to retire from the league after the legendary quarterback’s 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

Goodell said in his statement Tuesday that the quarterback will be remembered as one of the greats.

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.," Goodell said.

"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

"He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future."

Goodell and Brady haven’t always seen eye to eye.

Goodell levied hefty punishment on the New England Patriots for their Spygate scandal and suspended Brady for four games for his role in the team’s Deflategate scandal.

Regardless, Brady still managed to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his career and earn one more with the Buccaneers.

He wrapped his 2021 season leading the league in passing yards with 5,316 and 43 touchdown passes in one of his best seasons in recent memory.