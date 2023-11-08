Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Tom Brady pokes fun at ex-Patriots teammate in photo caption of Victor Wembanyama picture

Brady called the 7-foot-4 Spurs rookie an 'incredible young man'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady appeared to get the full Victor Wembanyama experience for the first time.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted on his Instagram account a picture of himself with the San Antonio Spurs rookie and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

The difference in height between Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-4, and Brady, who is 6-foot-4, was stark.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman talk

Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

"Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man. Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level," Brady captioned the picture.

Brady then took a playful jab at former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

"PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???"

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman walk

Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman (11) after Edelman scored a touchdown in the second quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game at Gillette Stadium Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Edelman is 5-foot-10 and posted a GIF of "The Office" character Michael Scott saying, "I am dead inside," as a reaction.

Brady then joked on X about media companies asking to use the Instagram photo. He appeared to doctor the image of himself to reach the French basketball player’s height.

"Media outlets asking for permission to use this photo. Yes you may, here is the file. Disregard other photoshopped images of me and Victor," he wrote.

Victor Wembanyama looks up

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Nov. 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wembanyama and the Spurs are on the road Wednesday night against the New York Knicks in Wembanyama’s Madison Square Garden debut.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.