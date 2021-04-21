Tom Brady trolls Patrick Mahomes after Royals' Salvador Perez is pictured wearing No.12 Bucs jersey

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes engaged in some friendly trash-talking over social media Tuesday after the Kansas City Royals tweeted a picture of catcher Salvador Perez wearing a No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

Mahomes' Royals posted several pictures of Perez walking around in Brady’s jersey before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays after Perez appeared to have lost a Super Bowl bet to Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

"A bet is a bet," the team's tweet read.

In a separate video, Perez shakes his head while saying "Patrick Mahomes [is] the best."

"Sometimes words speak louder than actions," the Royals social media team cleverly wrote, but Brady quickly seized the opportunity to engage in some friendly trash talk.

"Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words," the seven-time Super Bowl champ responded.

Mahomes jumped in, firing back: "I guess we will see in 20 years…"

The young Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will undoubtedly earn more rings of his own, but matching Brady’s legendary record will be no easy feat.

Tuesday's back-and-forth between Brady and Mahomes is another reminder of the respect these two talented players have for one another. Brady led the Bucs to the franchise's second Super Bowl victory with a 31-9 win over the Chiefs back in February.