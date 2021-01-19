Tom Brady or Joe Montana? Jerry Rice says he'd take this QB 'any day'

NFL legend Jerry Rice is arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game.

He caught passes from Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and he played with Rich Gannon, the Oakland Raiders' second all-time leading passer, when Rice moved across the San Francisco Bay later on in his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During an interview with KGMZ-FM, a sports talk radio station in the Bay Area, , Rice was asked if he would take Montana or current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to lead the offense in the fourth quarter with the football game on the line. Most football fans would take Brady ever since he surpassed Montana with six Super Bowl rings, but Rice is willing to bet on "Joe Cool" to win in the game’s biggest moment.

"It’s a whole different era, and I would go with Montana any day because he was Joe Cool, and he was in an era where he was not as protected," Rice said. "I'm going to go with Joe Montana because, like I said, it was a different era."

TOM BRADY'S ADVICE FOR BUCS AS WINTER STORM PREDICTED FOR NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: 'IT'S CHILLY, MAN'

Rice continued: "Not taking anything away from what's happening today, but you look at the game today, the way it's played, you look at how receivers are protected. I never thought I would see an era where the running back doesn't have to be on the ground for them to stop the play because this, to me, is supposed to be tackle football."

Of course, Rice is biased because he and Montana formed arguably the greatest QB/WR duo in NFL history, but many believe Brady and his six championships, four NFL MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, and 581-and-counting touchdowns are above and beyond Montana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montana finished his career as a four-time Super Bowl champion, to go along with three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, 8 Pro Bowls, and 273 passing touchdowns.

Whether you’re on Team Brady or Team Montana, there’s no doubt about it that they are two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.