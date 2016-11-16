Tom Brady mocks Deflategate fiasco in hilarious new commercial

Tom Brady has been reluctant to address Deflategate. The first time the New England Patriots quarterback spoke to the media about his suspension, he said he was putting it all behind him and not discussing it anymore … until now.

Brady teamed up with Foot Locker in a hilarious new commercial where he expresses his displeasure for the four-game suspension he was given for allegedly deflating footballs.

Needless to say, Brady still doesn't believe he did anything wrong.

"Why can't some things just be great? It starts with questions, and then questions turn into assumptions, and then assumptions turn into vacations. So why would you punish the Week of Greatness for something that never even happened?"

This is both Brady poking fun at the situation and taking a subtle jab at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. After all, why would the commissioner punish the league's best quarterback for "something that never even happened?"