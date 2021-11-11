Tom Brady receives the holiest of praise from ex-NFL star LeSean McCoy

Tom Brady is out of this world.

It’s a literal assessment from his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate LeSean McCoy. The six-time Pro Bowl running back was on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning team last season. He retired from the NFL as the 2021 season got underway.

On Wednesday, he appeared on the NFL Network and had the holiest of praises for Brady.

"Playing with that dude right there, man, that’s probably the closest thing that you’re going to get to on earth is Jesus walking around," McCoy said.

"This guy, Tom Brady, man, I’ve never seen a player so prepared. I’ve never seen a better leader. He’s the type of guy who makes everybody feel more comfortable. Everybody feels more confident. He comes into the room, you can see it."

McCoy had been on both sides of Brady’s dominance as he played in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills for four seasons before making his way to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Bucs in 2020.

After Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win in February, McCoy appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and tried to explain how Brady is just so different from anyone else in the league.

"He’s the only player that I’ve ever been around that, when he speaks, when he talks, I believe him. He could tell me, ‘Shady, go walk on that water. You won’t drown.’ I’m going to be like, ‘OK.’ He has that type of thing about him. And the way he works. When I was younger, I wish I worked as hard as he does. We just won a Super Bowl and he’s back training, doing little things," McCoy said.

Brady and the Bucs are gearing up for a second-half run. Tampa Bay is 6-2 this season. They had a bye last week and a loss to the New Orleans Saints the week before.