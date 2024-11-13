Tom Brady gets real about being parent to 3 children: 'I’ve screwed up a lot'

Tom Brady got real on Wednesday about the balance of being a seven-time Super Bowl champion and super-famous athlete with the challenges of being a father.

Brady appeared at the Fortune Global Forum in New York and talked about where he relates to most people – the ups and downs of being a parent.

"All of the parents of the room know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screw up a lot, and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent," the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said, via the New York Post.

"So I don’t want to seem like I’m some expert in parenting, because I’m certainly not that."

The major difference for Brady is that his relationships and parenting skills are in the face of millions of followers across social media.

Brady shares a 17-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan. He also shares two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, now the lead color commentator on Fox, said he took page from his own parents, who he credited for not allowing him to give up or think of a Plan B.

He said he uses that in his own parenting ways.

"Unfortunately, he jumps as high as I do," he said of Jack, via TMZ Sports. "But I tell him, "Dude, you’re gonna be a stud.’ I said, ‘Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you’re gonna be jumping higher, you’re gonna be dunkin’.’ And whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad’s got his back."

In between parenting, Brady is in the booth weekly for Fox NFL games. He helps run No Bull, which absorbed TB 12 Sports.