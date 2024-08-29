Tom Brady flexes his muscles, crushing personal best bench press for first time 'in 18 years'

Tom Brady may be retired from the NFL, but he’s still staying physically fit.

In fact, he’s setting new personal bests in the weight room.

During his latest "Last Week" vlog on his YouTube channel, Brady revealed he was going for his first maximum bench press in 18 years.

"Probably like ’05, ’06 or so with [New England Patriots teammate] Matt Cassel," Brady said when asked the last time he tried to max bench. "Just grinding out to see how I could lift more to be the bigger meat stick."

Brady then revealed the most he ever benched was 225 "for like eight or nine" reps.

"I always feel like if you could do body weight 8-10 times. That’s a great goal."

Brady was up to the task, though, as his business partner, Ben Rawitz, helped him work through the progression to his PB.

The quarterback legend began his bench press reps at 155 pounds and worked his way up to 185, 205 and, eventually, 225 — just before he was to attempt his PB.

On his first try, it looked as if Brady was about to get the weight up, but Rawitz grabbed the left side of the bar.

"It was coming down," Rawitz said.

However, Brady didn’t quit. He got it up on his second try, not needing his spotter to touch the bar as he placed it back on the rack.

"I’ll take it. Let’s go!" Brady reacted immediately after.

At 47 years old, Brady is still clearly keeping his body in great shape. He also threw footballs to receivers on a field to start the vlog.

But Brady's new passion is going to be broadcasting for Fox this NFL season, and this video showed the preparation he's already doing with less than two weeks until his debut alongside Kevin Burkhardt for a Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys game.

Brady showed the binders of notes he kept from his playing days and plays from each season, which he noted he'll use as a reference for this season among other research.

With multiple business ventures, Brady keeps a busy lifestyle despite retirement. And staying in good shape helps keep him sharp physically and mentally.

