Tom Brady expected to be ready for minicamp following offseason knee surgery

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady will take a slight detour heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Brady, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, is expected to be ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ June minicamp. The future Hall of Fame quarterback made an appearance at head coach Bruce Arians’ fundraising gala, and he spoke about getting back on the field as soon as he can.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Brady said in a joking manner that he didn’t know if he "can go this week."

"I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said. "... We will see how things play out. It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be."

ROB GRONKOWSKI SAYS THERE'S A '69% CHANCE' JULIAN EDELMAN SIGNS WITH BUCCANEERS DESPITE RETIRING

ESPN first reported Brady's comments at Sunday night's event.

Brady added that he’s making good progress during his rehab stint.

"None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon," he said. "I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.