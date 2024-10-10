Tom Brady donates $100,000 toward hurricane relief in Florida

Tom Brady on Thursday announced he will donate $100,000 toward hurricane relif for those in Florida affected by the most recent hurricane that slammed into the state.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night bringing catastrophic storm surge, widespread power outages and general destruction to parts of the state.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I’ll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need," Brady said in a statement.

The FOX NFL broadcaster said GoPuff, a food and goods delivery service, will also match his donation.

"My friends at (Gopuff) are matching this, along with all the other donations made via "Give with Gopuff,’ all benefitting the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida."

HURRICANE MILTON REPORTER TAKES DIG AT FALCONS AS STORM BRINGS DEVASTATION TO STATE

Brady is the latest celebrity figure to offer support for hurricane victims.

Feeding America announced on Instagram on Wednesday that Taylor Swift donated $5 million to their organization, which is aiding Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as the hurricanes continue to devastate those areas.

Morgan Wallen Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee held a food drive near Dick's House of Sport to collect donations to aid the communities affected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida residents will now begin to recuperate from Milton on top of digging out from the destruction brought from Helene.