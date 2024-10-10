Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady donates $100,000 toward hurricane relief in Florida

Milton brought devastation to parts of Florida already digging out from Helene

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Massive 28-foot wave captured inside Hurricane Milton Video

Massive 28-foot wave captured inside Hurricane Milton

Video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave crashing inside Hurricane Milton. (Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Tom Brady on Thursday announced he will donate $100,000 toward hurricane relif for those in Florida affected by the most recent hurricane that slammed into the state.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night bringing catastrophic storm surge, widespread power outages and general destruction to parts of the state.

Tom Brady at Cardinals-49ers

Former quarterback Tom Brady, left, gestures before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I’ll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need," Brady said in a statement.

The FOX NFL broadcaster said GoPuff, a food and goods delivery service, will also match his donation.

"My friends at (Gopuff) are matching this, along with all the other donations made via "Give with Gopuff,’ all benefitting the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida."

Tom Brady and Liam Cohen

Former quarterback Tom Brady, left, talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen before an NFL football game between the Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Brady is the latest celebrity figure to offer support for hurricane victims.

Feeding America announced on Instagram on Wednesday that Taylor Swift donated $5 million to their organization, which is aiding Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as the hurricanes continue to devastate those areas.

Morgan Wallen Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee held a food drive near Dick's House of Sport to collect donations to aid the communities affected.

Signage at the entrance to the parking lot of Tropicana Field where the roof was torn off during Hurricane Milton

Signage at the entrance to the parking lot of Tropicana Field where the roof was torn off during Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.  (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Florida residents will now begin to recuperate from Milton on top of digging out from the destruction brought from Helene.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.