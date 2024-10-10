Hurricane Milton reporter takes dig at Falcons as storm brings devastation to state

Hurricane Milton walloped Florida on Wednesday night, causing catastrophic storm surge, devastating damage and leaving millions without power across the state.

The Atlanta Falcons and their epic Super Bowl disaster still managed to be a part of the coverage, thanks to a reporter from The Weather Channel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe was in Sarasota, Florida, providing coverage of the hurricane as it made landfall. He then used the Falcons’ collapse at the hands of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI while he explained that the full impact of the storm was far from over.

"We definitely enjoyed a little halftime show that Mother Nature gave us inside Milton," Goodloe said. "But now we’ve got the second half. I’ve got to remind everyone, you might still be in the eye right now, there’s a lot more to go.

BUCS GRAPPLE WITH GEARING UP FOR GAMEDAY AS MILTON HITS HOME

"I think back to, you know, the Atlanta Falcons’ first half Super Bowl winner. We know what happened to the second half, when the Patriots came back to life. So do not sleep on the second half of Milton."

The Falcons had a 28-3 lead at halftime of that Super Bowl only to lose it as Tom Brady mounted an epic comeback in that game. It still shows that the game is still on fans’ minds even in the most perilous of situations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Milton, it moved through Florida from Wednesday night into Thursday.