Atlanta Falcons

Hurricane Milton reporter takes dig at Falcons as storm brings devastation to state

Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Hurricane Milton 'packed a punch,' Florida lieutenant governor says Video

Hurricane Milton 'packed a punch,' Florida lieutenant governor says

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the destruction left by Hurricane Milton and concerns stemming from a shaky insurance market in the Sunshine State. 

Hurricane Milton walloped Florida on Wednesday night, causing catastrophic storm surge, devastating damage and leaving millions without power across the state.

The Atlanta Falcons and their epic Super Bowl disaster still managed to be a part of the coverage, thanks to a reporter from The Weather Channel.

Matt Ryan and Tom Brady

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, #2, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, #12, after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe was in Sarasota, Florida, providing coverage of the hurricane as it made landfall. He then used the Falcons’ collapse at the hands of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI while he explained that the full impact of the storm was far from over.

"We definitely enjoyed a little halftime show that Mother Nature gave us inside Milton," Goodloe said. "But now we’ve got the second half. I’ve got to remind everyone, you might still be in the eye right now, there’s a lot more to go.

Rain in Florida

Wind-driven rain soaks a street in downtown Tampa, Florida, during the passage of Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"I think back to, you know, the Atlanta Falcons’ first half Super Bowl winner. We know what happened to the second half, when the Patriots came back to life. So do not sleep on the second half of Milton."

The Falcons had a 28-3 lead at halftime of that Super Bowl only to lose it as Tom Brady mounted an epic comeback in that game. It still shows that the game is still on fans’ minds even in the most perilous of situations.

Boats pile up

Small boats rest on a pier after they were unmoored during Hurricane Milton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

As for Milton, it moved through Florida from Wednesday night into Thursday. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.