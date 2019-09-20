Tom Brady complains about refs during Thursday’s Jaguars-Titans game: ‘Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!’

What do NFL players do during a night off? If they’re Tom Brady, they watch the Thursday night game – and complain about the officiating.

Well, Brady watched at least some of the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, which Jacksonville won, 20-7.

“Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!,” the New England Patriots star quarterback tweeted during the game’s first half – which saw the teams combine for 10 infractions totaling 95 yards, according to MassLive.com.

Just seven minutes after that first tweet, Brady apparently had seen enough.

“I’m turning off this game,” he wrote. “I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties.”

Injured Titans lineman Taylor Lewan seems to have agreed with Brady, tweeting later, “Wow, who would have thought that the refs would mess up so many calls?"

The most notable referee messups, according to the Associated Press: Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa was questionably called for roughing the passer in the second quarter, and Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan was busted for pass interference despite barely touching Dede Westbrook.

Brady’s complaints came during the same day that Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan told the Miami Herald that an NFL official had warned him to “Stay off Tom” during New England’s blowout 43-0 win last Sunday.

This coming weekend, Brady’s defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will face the 0-2 New York Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.