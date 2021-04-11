Tom Brady calls Tony Finau during Masters rain delay

During Saturday’s rain delay at The Masters, Tony Finau received an unexpected phone call.

Finau, who was waiting out the 78-minute delay in the caddie house, was approached by Augusta club member Jimmy Dunne, and he told the 31-year-old golfer that he had someone who wanted to talk to him on FaceTime.

It was seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

"That was a pleasant surprise," Finau told reporters after the round.

Finau is good friends with Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, and he met Brady when he was a member of the New England Patriots. The FaceTime call was only the second time Finau spoke to Brady, but the legendary quarterback wanted to let him know that he was tuning in.

"He was giving me some crap about the weather and why we stopped," Finau said. "He was obviously watching, and that was cool that he was following."

Finau wrapped up Saturday shooting 1-over-par 73, and he was in ninth place on the leaderboard. According to the golfer, Brady told him that he was playing great, and he was shocked that they stopped playing due to the rain.

"I said, ‘Maybe we’re not as tough as you [football] guys," Finau said. "And he said, ‘No, that’s not the case.’ We had a good laugh about it."

Last spring, Brady made an appearance on the course when he teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods at "The Match: Champions for Charity" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Entering Sunday, Finau was at three-under-par, and eight strokes behind Hideki Matsuyama, who was atop the leaderboard heading into the day.