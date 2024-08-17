Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady appears to take swipe at Giants' Daniel Jones, talks broadcasting approach at Fanatics Fest

Jones threw a pick-six in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady made an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday. He spent some of his time at the star-studded event with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. 

At one point during a sit down with Smith, Brady began discussing a hypothetical interception — which is when he brought up New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

"Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception," Brady said as some of the attendees laughed. The crowd's reaction seemed to make the seven-time Super Bowl winner realize how his comment was being interpreted. 

"I didn't mean to say it like that. I wasn't even being critical of Daniel Jones," Brady clarified. "Maybe I was a little."

Tom Brady looks on field

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats at Ford Field on May 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images)

Smith and Brady also discussed the legendary NFL player's gameplan for his broadcasting career. Brady cautioned that he hopes to avoid being overly critical of quarterbacks when he is in the broadcast booth.

"That was horrible," was an example of a phrase Brady said he might have an inclination to say into the microphone, but he acknowledged, "I just can't say that on TV."

Smith followed up by asking, "Why not?"

Daniel Jones looks to pass during an NFL game

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass under pressure by Derek Barnett #95 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Brady cited his concerns for players' loved ones.

"Well, because there are parents and there are family members and I don't want to always necessarily say it in that way," Brady said. "But if I was doing it myself and let's say I threw a really bad interception, I would walk to the sidelines and say, 'You are the worst quarterback in the world. How could you possibly make that throw? Terrible!'

"But I don't want to be so critical because in some ways I don't necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception ..."

Tom Brady talks to Daniel Jones

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants after their game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Giants are the only team to defeat Brady in the Super Bowl twice, which is something he has brought up on more than one occasion in recent years.

Jones will begin his sixth regular season with the Giants in September. He appeared in just six games in 2023 due to injuries. He finished last season with two touchdowns and six interceptions. 

The former Duke football standout struggled in New York's preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.