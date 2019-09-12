Tom Brady mum on Antonio Brown allegations: 'Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me'

As far as a New England Patriots' press conference goes, Wednesday's was fairly typical: short, clipped answers from those involved and players and coaches alike preaching the team mandate of focusing on their next opponent. Even in the Antonio Brown era, the Pats way will apparently stay the Pats' way.

Star quarterback Tom Brady was asked about the Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations one day after Brown's federal suit was filed, accusing him of raping and sexually assaulting his former personal trainer. In his response, Brady took a similar lane as the one followed by his coach Bill Belichick.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK SIDESTEPS QUESTIONS ON ANTONIO BROWN ALLEGATIONS: 'WE'RE WORKING ON MIAMI'

“I’m just trying to show up and play football. Miami’s a good team,” Brady said. “Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me.”

Brady also was asked about a rumor that was brought up Sunday night about Brown staying at his house. Citing Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, NBC broadcaster Al Michaels revealed Brady had told his new teammate he could live with him while he gets settled in New England.

According to Pro Football Talk, Brady didn’t comment on that. A picture surfaced earlier in the week of a selfie of the star quarterback and Brown. It wasn’t clear where the photo was taken.

ANTONIO BROWN'S TIMELINE OF DRAMA: DETAILS OF THE STAR WIDE RECEIVER'S INCIDENTS

Brown was at practice Wednesday for the first time with the Patriots. He was wearing No. 1 and didn’t appear to take any questions from reporters.

Belichick gave an opening statement to reporters during his press conference before practice: “On Antonio’s situation, both Antonio and his representatives made statements so I’m not going to be expanding on any of those," he said. "They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously – all the way through the organization. I’m sure there’s questions but I’m not going to be entering a discussion about that today.”

When asked about it again, he repeatedly said he was “working on Miami.”

The Patriots released a statement Tuesday about the Brown allegations.

ANTONIO BROWN'S AGENT ON LAWSUIT: 'THIS IS A MONEY GRAB'

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representatives,” the Patriots said. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Brown is still allowed to participate in practice and play Sunday for now. However, the NFL was reportedly considering placing him on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would keep him out of games indefinitely until the commissioner decides to take him off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from a former personal trainer who accused him of sexually assaulting her in June 2017 and May 2018. The allegations stem from when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Pennsylvania district attorney’s office said they would not be reviewing the allegations.