Tokyo, Olympic host city, exceeds 3,000 COVID-19 cases in day for first time

Tokyo, the host city of the Olympic Games, recorded over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the outbreak, the government said Wednesday.

The city recorded 2,848 cases the day before, which was the previous high, NPR reported. Wednesday marked the ninth consecutive day the city's daily increase was over 1,000. There are nearly 14 million residents in the city.

The report said hospitals in the city have been putting some surgeries on hold and preparing beds for an influx of patients.

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that about 50,000 were in the city for the Olympics. The paper said health officials there blame the Delta variant for the spike in cases, but deaths have remained in the single digits in recent days. Serious cases are also down in the city from their highs in January.