TNT adding an "All Access" segment that follows a driver for a week to 6-race Summer Series

The TNT portion of the NASCAR television schedule begins next week at Pocono and the network will attempt to give fans a backstage pass during its six-race run.

TNT will showcase one driver per week in an "All Access" segment during its pre-race coverage.

First up for the network will be Denny Hamlin, who will be followed by the network from the time Sunday's race at Dover concludes through next Friday's qualifying at Pocono.

TNT will give all-access of Brad Keselowski leading into Michigan, Juan Pablo Montoya before Sonoma and Kurt Busch before Kentucky.

It could make for compelling television as teams are generally hesitant to give too much of a glimpse of their preparations.