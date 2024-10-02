Titans to stick with Will Levis as starting quarterback despite early struggles, coach says

Mason Rudolph helped lead the Tennessee Titans to their first win of the season, but head coach Brian Callahan confirmed Tuesday that Will Levis will remain the starting quarterback moving forward.

The second-year quarterback was sidelined in Monday night’s win over the struggling Miami Dolphins after he went down earlier in the first quarter with an injury to his throwing arm.

Rudolph, who signed with the Titans on a one-year deal during the offseason, stepped in and led seven scoring drives in the 31-12 win.

"I didn't do a whole lot, that's for sure," Rudolph said after the game. "Tony (Pollard) and the O-line and Tyjae (Spears) just mauled them up front. Moved the ball, controlled the ball in the second half. We protected the ball there in the second half and got out with the win."

Despite this, Callahan said the Titans will be sticking with Levis despite this season’s early struggles.

"It's hard to play starting quarterback because it's hard to play quarterback in the NFL as everybody knows," he said Tuesday. "There does take some development. Guys make young player mistakes. You see it all across the league right now, and we're going to find out everything about Will that we can."

Callahan admitted that Levis "needs to play better for us," but he sees that happening with more reps.

"At the end of the day, I believe that he will."

The only roadblock will be the extent of Levis’ injury. Callahan said Tuesday that he’s hopeful that Levis will be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, but if not, Rudolph will have another chance to get the Titans in the win column.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.