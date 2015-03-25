Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Titans sign WR Hunter

By | Sports Network

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with second-round selection wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Hunter played three seasons at the University of Tennessee where he totaled 106 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned second-team All- SEC honors as a junior in 2012, registering 73 receptions for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Titans made a trade with San Francisco to move from 40th to 34th overall in order to take Hunter with the second pick of the second round.