Tennessee Titans

Titans' Ryan Tannehill responds to benching: 'It hits hard'

Tennessee named rookie Will Levis the starter for the remainder of the season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Pro Bowl quarterback Ryan Tannehill's weekly routine will likely undergo a drastic change as the veteran signal-caller adjusts to life as a backup.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans announced Tannehill would be benched in favor of rookie quarterback Will Levis.

On Wednesday, Tannehill admitted being benched was not easy. 

"It hits hard," Tannehill said Wednesday. "I've never been in this situation before. Never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but it's a situation I'm in."

Ryan Tannehill vs the Colts

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Tannehill missed the final five games of the 2022 season due to injury, and he has dealt with an ankle sprain this season. He has played in six games so far this season, but Levis made his NFL debut in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. 

Levis started in a Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tannehill returned to the practice field Tuesday and said he took some time this week to "walk through" the emotions that came with his demotion.

Ryan Tannehill removed from the game

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Tannehill made it clear he does not want his situation to be a distraction for the team, and he said he will help Levis any way he can.

Ryan Tannehill runs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass as he is pressured by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during the first half of a game Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"I’m going to be here to answer any questions he has and try to help him out along the way," Tannehill said.

Levis praised Tannehill for already stepping up to help him at practice.

"Yesterday at practice, doing a good job of stepping in and letting me know that the reps, even in the beginning of practice with the ones [were mine]," Levis said. "I didn't want to step over him, but he came to me first to be like, 'Hey, this is you.' So it was cool to hear that."

Tannehill is in his 11th NFL season. He agreed to a four-year extension worth $118 million in March 2020.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.