Titans rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. shares powerful message after helping out single mom: 'God bless you'

Kristie Johnson is a waitress in Nashville and a single mother of six

Paulina Dedaj
Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. shared a powerful message this week after he went viral on social media for his generous gesture at a restaurant in Nashville that a single mother of six says helped her pay rent and afford winter clothing. 

Kristie Johnson, a waitress, recalled the encounter in a post on social media. She said that after the NFL player was asked for an autograph, he took it upon himself to bless her and her family further.

Jarvis Brownlee smiles

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee fields questions from the media after practice at training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Aug. 8, 2024. (Imagn)

"He then proceeds to ask for my Cash App and sends me more than enough to pay the rest of my rent and get winter clothes for my kids," she wrote in the post. 

"He doesn’t even know how bad I needed this help." 

Speaking to reporters about it this week, Brownlee said he planned to help out several people this month ahead of Christmas when he and his family went to dinner in Nashville after Sunday’s game.

That’s where he met Johnson and heard she was a single mother of six.

"That’s all I needed to hear," he said. "My mom was a single parent raising three on her own, and for her to have six, I know it's harder than what my mom went through. So, for me, just having the chance to help her — man, it touched me. It touched my family. It touched my mom." 

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. takes selfie

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. greets fans after a loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Nov. 17, 2024. (Imagn)

Speaking to FOX 17, Brownlee shared a message to Johnson, thanking her for allowing him to help her family. 

"God bless you, Kristie," Brownlee said. "I appreciate you for letting me help you. It's something that I always planned on doing with just being in this level of profession. This is my dream, and one of my dreams was to always give back no matter where it's from. No matter if it's in my community or any other community.

"Nashville is a part of me now. It's home," he added. "I look forward to giving back to other families as well, and I hope you’re prepared for dinner. Thank you, God bless you and I look forward to seeing you soon."

Jarvis Brownlee in action

Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) looks for an opening against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Nov. 17, 2024. (Imagn)

Brownlee said he is also planning to take the family out to dinner. 

A fifth-round draft pick out of Louisville, Brownlee has started in every game since Week 4. He has 55 tackles and one interception in 13 games this season. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.