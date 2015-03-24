Titans re-sign KR/RB Washington

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - The Tennessee Titans re-signed kick returner/running back Leon Washington to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Washington appeared in five games for the Titans last season, returning 16 kicks for 481 yards, including a 95-yard return. Washington also spent two games with the New England Patriots in 2013.

Over eight NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Patriots and Titans, Washington has returned 261 kicks for 6,815 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also recorded 146 catches for 1,127 yards and two TDs.