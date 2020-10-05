Titans return no positive COVID-19 tests for first time in 7 days; Patriots-Chiefs game will go on: reports

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to returning to the field after the latest batch of testing on Monday morning returned zero COVID-19 positive tests.

The Titans had no new cases for the first time in seven days and barring any positive tests, the training facility could reopen as early as Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The NFL and the NFLPA have been investigating the Titans to see if there were any safety protocol violations that may have led to the league’s first outbreak, which saw 20 members of the organization, including 10 players and 10 personnel, test positive for COVID-19.

The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved the Baltimore Ravens bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play the Steelers on Nov. 1.

Monday morning’s test results have not been confirmed by the league or team but if Tennessee continues to show zero positive cases they will likely go on to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Sources say the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game, postponed to Monday night after a player on each team tested positive over the weekend, will take place as planned after game day testing showed no new cases.

