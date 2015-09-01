Titans place 2 on injured reserve, waive 2 to reach 75 limit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver Andrew Turzilli and linebacker Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil on injured reserve and waived two others in trimming their roster to 75 players.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, hours before the NFL's roster deadline.

Cudjoe-Virgil was an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, who had gotten snaps with the first-team defense this preseason before hurting his hamstring Aug. 14 in a loss at Atlanta. Turzilli also was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, who hurt his ankle Aug. 23.

The Titans waived 10 on Sunday and released defensive tackle Toby Johnson on Monday. They waived safety Josh Aubrey and tight end Tevin Westbrook on Tuesday.

---

Online:

AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL