Titans' MyCole Pruitt suffers gruesome ankle injury, season over

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt suffered a gruesome season-ending injury to his right ankle against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and missed the remainder of the game.

Pruitt’s ankle rolled up in a pile when he was blocking on a rushing attempt by D’Onta Foreman. It was clear that the injury was significant because while laying on the ground, Pruitt punched the ground with his fist.

Tennessee’s training staff ran onto the field and called for the cart once they realized that Pruitt needed help being taken into the locker room.

TITANS CLINCH 2ND STRAIGHT AFC SOUTH, BEATING MIAMI 34-3

This season, Pruitt had 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns for the AFC South champions. The Titans came away with a 34-3 victory over the Dolphins.

The Titans (11-5) won their second straight overall and third in four games to clinch their first back-to-back division titles since the start of the AFL when this franchise was the Houston Oilers and won three straight Eastern Division championships.

They also won 11 games for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2002-03 — and currently are the AFC's top seed after Kansas City lost at Cincinnati.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.