Titans make several roster moves

The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves Wednesday.

The team placed starting right guard Leroy Harris on injured reserve with a knee injury, signed guard Kyle DeVan and defensive end Jarius Wynn, and signed linebacker Rico Council to the practice squad.

Tennessee selected Harris in the fourth round of the 2007 draft and he has appeared in 75 games with the team, including all eight this season.

DeVan, who the Titans waived last week, has played in 36 career games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts over the last three seasons.

Wynn has appeared in 39 career games with the Green Bay Packers, registering 28 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.