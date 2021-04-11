Titans great Eddie George to be named head coach at Tennessee State: reports

Eddie George is the latest former star player to become a head coach at the collegiate level.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tennessee Titans great is expected to be the next head coach at Tennessee State, according to multiple reports. George will join Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- who is coaching at Jackson State -- as former NFL players now coaching college football.

Tennessee State and Jackson State face each other every year in the Southern Heritage Classic.

FLORIDA'S MEDAL OF FREEDOM GOES TO FSU GREAT BOBBY BOWDEN

George, a top-tier running back out of Ohio State, is a College Football Hall of Famer, and a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He finished with 10,441 career rushing yards and 68 touchdowns. George began his professional career in 1996 for the Houston Oilers before the franchise moved to Tennessee and became the Titans. He retired from the NFL in 2004 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over his fantastic career, George never missed a single game. He will bring that same toughness as the head coach and leader of Tennessee State.