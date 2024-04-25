Titans draft pick JC Latham gives Roger Goodell bear hug on draft stage despite commish's recent back surgery

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walked to the podium several times on Thursday night to announce the names of the first round NFL Draft picks.

He underwent surgery on his back about three weeks ago, ESPN reported. While Goodell has "recovered well," and did embrace draftees on stage, he seemed to mostly shy away from his signature bear hug when he was approached by the draftees.

The Tennessee Titans shored up their offensive line by selecting JC Lantham at the No. 7 overall pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After hugging his family and friends in the green room, Lantham walked toward the stage, put on a Titans hat and made his way toward Goodell for an embrace.

FALCONS' MICHAEL PENIX JR SELECTION APPEARED TO HAVE STUNNED KIRK COUSINS, REPORTS SAY

However, Lantham, who is listed at 6 feet. 6 inches tall and 360 pounds, appeared to miss the memo on Goodell's recent procedure and decided to give the commissioner a huge bear hug, which resulted in Goodell's feet leaving the ground.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Some fans took notice of the big hug and shared their reactions on social media.

The NFL invited 13 prospects to attend the first round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detroit is hosting this year's draft. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, and the remaining four rounds conclude Saturday.