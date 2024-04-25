Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Titans draft pick JC Latham gives Roger Goodell bear hug on draft stage despite commish's recent back surgery

Lantham was the 7th overall draft pick

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walked to the podium several times on Thursday night to announce the names of the first round NFL Draft picks

He underwent surgery on his back about three weeks ago, ESPN reported. While Goodell has "recovered well," and did embrace draftees on stage, he seemed to mostly shy away from his signature bear hug when he was approached by the draftees. 

The Tennessee Titans shored up their offensive line by selecting JC Lantham at the No. 7 overall pick.

JC Latham hugs Roger Goodell

JC Latham, left, hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After hugging his family and friends in the green room, Lantham walked toward the stage, put on a Titans hat and made his way toward Goodell for an embrace.

However, Lantham, who is listed at 6 feet. 6 inches tall and 360 pounds, appeared to miss the memo on Goodell's recent procedure and decided to give the commissioner a huge bear hug, which resulted in Goodell's feet leaving the ground.

Some fans took notice of the big hug and shared their reactions on social media.

The NFL invited 13 prospects to attend the first round.

Detroit is hosting this year's draft. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday, and the remaining four rounds conclude Saturday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.