Titans' Derrick Henry may be out for season due to foot fracture: report

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry reportedly could be out for the season after suffering a foot injury during the team’s overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Henry was seen limping on the sideline during the end of the second half, raising eyebrows that the dominant running back was actually showing signs of being hurt. On Monday, ESPN reported Henry suffered a "potentially season-ending" foot injury as an MRI on the foot is set to take place.

Henry was well on his way to another dominant rushing season. The worry around Henry is regarding a Jones fracture that would need season-ending surgery, according to ESPN.

"A Jones fracture is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of your foot, the fifth metatarsal bone," according to UMPC Sports Medicine.

After the Week 8 game against the Colts where he had 68 rushing yards on 28 carries, he still maintained his stronghold in the rushing yards category with 937 and rushing yards per game with 117.1. He is tied at the top for rushing touchdowns with 10.

Sunday was only the third game this season where he was held to under 100 yards rushing.

Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension in July 2020. He had his best season yet that year when he ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns – leading the league in both categories but missing out on the MVP award to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jeremy McNichols, Kharl Blasingame and Mekhl Sargent are listed as backups for Henry. Tennessee could explore the trade market as well before Tuesday’s trade deadline to acquire another back.