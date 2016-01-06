Titans confirm former Lions GM Martin Mayhew interviewed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have started their search for a new general manager by interviewing former Lions general manager Martin Mayhew.

The Titans said Wednesday night the interview had concluded.

Mayhew had been executive vice president of football operations and general manager with the Lions from 2008 until November when both he and president Tom Lewand were fired after a 1-7 start. Mayhew replaced Matt Millen in Detroit where he had been assistant general manager since 2004 before being promoted during the Lions' 0-16 season.

The Titans fired general manager Ruston Webster on Monday after Tennessee went 5-27 over the past two seasons. Tennessee also is looking for a new head coach after firing Ken Whisenhunt on Nov. 3 with interim head coach Mike Mularkey a candidate for that job.

Also, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Jacksonville gave the Titans permission to interview Chris Polian, the Jaguars director of player personnel and general manager with the Colts between 2009 and 2011. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Jaguars nor the Titans have commented publicly on the request.

Polian's brother, Dennis, is assistant director of football administration and pro scout with the Titans.

