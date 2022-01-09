Expand / Collapse search
Titans clinch No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs with win over Texans

The Titans had a bit of a scare down the stretch but got a timely score to win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs Sunday with a Week 18 victory over the Houston Texans, 28-25.

The Titans won their second consecutive AFC South division title, finishing with a 12-5 record.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. 

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Tennessee needed to dig deep to hold off a surging Houston team. Tennessee scored 21 points in the first half but allowed all 25 of the Texans’ 25 points in the second half.

Ryan Tannehill was 23-for-32 for 287 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Four different Titan receivers caught touchdown passes in the game: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Anthony Firkser.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Westbrook-Ikhine had four catches for 78 yards, leading the team. Brown had four catches for 68 yards, Jones had five catches for 58 yards and Firkser had four catches for 56 yards.

The Titans’ defense let the game get away a bit in the second half.

Houston's Davis Mills started with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore, later throwing two more touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. But a Tannehill touchdown pass to Jones in between the Amendola scores put the team up 10 and helped Titans solidify the win.

Mills finished 23-for-33 for 301 passing yards and three touchdowns. Amendola had seven catches for 113 yards.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the second half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the second half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Tennessee now gets a bye week before its divisional round playoff game. The team is expected to have star running back Derrick Henry in the backfield for the postseason.

Tennessee has made the playoffs four times in the last five seasons. The Titans lost in the wild-card round last season and in the conference title game the season before.

