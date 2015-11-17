Titans add WRs McBride, Turzilli to their active roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans added to the depth on their receiving corps by activating Tre McBride from their practice squad and adding Andrew Turzilli from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.

McBride and Turzilli fill the spots that were created when wide receiver Justin Hunter and cornerback Jason McCourty went on injured reserve.

The Titans also added outside linebacker Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil and cornerback Shaquille Richardson to their practice squad and released outside linebacker Markus Pierce-Brewster.

McBride, a seventh-round draft pick from William & Mary, was added to the Titans' practice squad after training camp. Turzilli signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 draft but was injured during training camp. He reached an injury settlement with the Titans and joined the 49ers' practice squad last month.

