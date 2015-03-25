Tipsarevic, Haas reach Munich quarters

Janko Tipsarevic and Tommy Haas were among the second-round winners Thursday at the BMW Open.

The top-seeded Tipsarevic cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Slovenia's Grega Zemlja, while the third-seeded Haas went the distance in a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 triumph over Latvia's Ernests Gulbis.

Next up for Tipsarevic will be Germany's Daniel Brands, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 winner over French wild card Gael Monfils on Thursday. The 10th-ranked Serb, who had a first-round bye this week, has had a slow start to his spring clay court season with a loss in his first match at the Monte Carlo Masters and a quarterfinal setback last week in the Bucharest.

Haas, the 2000 Munich runner-up, also had a bye this week. He is coming off a loss in his first match at the Houston clay-court event two weeks ago after a run to the semifinals in Miami back in March.

Next up for the 35-year-old German veteran will be countryman Florian Mayer, the 2011 runner-up at this event. The sixth seed, a semifinalist last week in Bucharest, rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Australia's Marinko Matosevic on Thursday.

Friday's other quarterfinals will feature fourth-seeded German Philipp Kohlschreiber, the 2007 and 2012 Munich champ, against Serbia's Viktor Troicki and fifth-seeded Alexandr Dolgopolov of the Ukraine against Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

This week's winner will claim $96,000.